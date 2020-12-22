Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (12/22/2020)

It is a calm and quiet start to the day across the area; luckily this will continue into the afternoon! Most locations are waking up to patchy fog leading to low visibility; make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to where you need to be! We will see breaks in clouds leading to peeks of sunshine for the first half of the day. As a weak disturbance approaches the region we will see clouds thicken. Temperatures will be seasonable as highs rise into the mid to upper 30s; some locations flirting with 40 degrees. We begin to see scattered snow showers move in this evening into tonight. Lows will near 30 degrees.