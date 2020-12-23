Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (12/23/2020)

*Areal Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers Thursday afternoon until noon Christmas Day.*
Area of high pressure will be in control of the region today, leading to calm and dry conditions. We will be able to see breaks in clouds for the first half of the day, but then they will thicken by the afternoon. A southerly wind sustained at 5-15 mph, with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible, will usher warm and moist air into the atmosphere. Highs today will be near 40. Clouds continue to increase tonight with an isolated shower possible late. Lows near the mid-thirties, then increasing by sunrise.