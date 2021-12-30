Regional Forecast -Northern Tier (12/30/21)

Temperatures in the upper 30s Thursday morning, well above average. Winds are calm and the ground is wet allowing for patchy fog to form. Remaining gloomy through the end of the week. Another weak disturbance moves through Thursday, which brings the chance for light showers. Otherwise, another cloudy day for the Twin Tiers. Highs in the low to mid 40 degrees. Light rain showers possible for the overnight. Lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. Another weak wave moves through Friday, which brings the chance for another round of light showers. Despite cloudy conditions, a mild day in store for us with highs reaching near 50 degrees.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Evening Headlines Newsletter