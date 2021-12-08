Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (12/8/21)

Well the weather has really gotten us in the holiday spirit with some snow this morning. Light snow is moving through this morning and we will get a break from the snow as we head throughout the late morning hours. The snow we are seeing this morning is round one. Another round of snow moves in later this afternoon. General accumulations will be about a half of an inch to an inch with localized higher amounts. In the higher elevations, snowfall totals could reach upwards of two inches. Temperatures today are starting off in the 20s and we will only rise into the mid 30s, so it will be a cold day. Overnight, temperatures drop back into the mid 20s with some breaks in the clouds and drier conditions. Cloud cover builds back in for Thursday but dry conditions hold. Highs on Thursday are once again back into the 30s. Overnight Thursday, there is a slight chance for some spotty mixed precipitation.