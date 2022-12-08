TODAY:

Clouds with us yet again today and these are lake-effect clouds. This is due to a wind out of the northwest which is ushering in these clouds, some spotty lake-effect showers, and cooler air. Due to this cooler air, temperatures do not change that much today and stay close to average.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, lows are close to average and we are partly cloudy. Dry air filters in tonight and allows clouds to slowly decrease.

TOMORROW:

The good news is that some sunshine returns for Friday and we stay dry. Dry air is in place for tomorrow and temperatures are close to average.