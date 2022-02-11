Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (2/11/22)

Quiet weather starts our day today with some sunshine and high-level clouds! I am all for the sunshine part! A mostly sunny start today with clouds increasing throughout the day, especially this afternoon. Temperatures are also increasing today with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Our next weather system moves in tonight bringing rain showers that gradually transition to snow showers by Saturday morning. This is with temperatures dropping as a cold front moves through tonight into Saturday. Lows tonight are near freezing. We approach the 40s again early Saturday and that will be our highs for the day. Due to the cold front moving in, the highs for the day will be early. Behind the front, we see drier and colder conditions.
