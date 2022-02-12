Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (2/12/22)

(NEXSTAR) – One of the most common symptoms of long COVID may be going ignored by people who have it, worries Dr. Monique White-Dominguez, a physician with Sameday Health in Los Angeles. She fears brain fog is being routinely underdiagnosed because people aren't aware of the signs.

"The defining feature that a lot of patients have been mentioning is the inability to fully concentrate," said White-Dominguez.