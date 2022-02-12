Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (2/12/22)

Waking up to a slightly wet Saturday morning with stray showers across the Twin Tiers. The higher elevations, including the mountainous areas in the Northern Tier, are likely seeing snowfall due to a weak disturbance. Mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Temperatures reach the upper 30’s and continue to drop as a system of cold fronts move out of the region. Wind speeds pick up at 10 to 15 MPH with gusts greater than 20 MPH as the cold fronts continue to move. Saturday night, clouds linger and temperatures drop to the low 10’s. Beware of large ponds of water refreezing as a result of the low temperatures.
