Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (2/13/21)

Saturday morning we are waking up with temperatures in the lower teens to even single digits. Light winds are making it feel as though we are close to zero for all of us throughout the Twin Tiers. Cloudy skies will be around all day. Unsettled weather continues on Saturday as our area will be between two low pressure systems. A stronger area of low pressure rides east along the coast, while a weaker system moves into the Great Lakes. We will see moisture overspread our area from the weaker system to our west. Chance for snow returns by late day Saturday into the overnight, then lingers into early Sunday. At this vantage point, only expecting light snow accumulations with less than 1″ into Sunday morning. Highs Saturday in the upper teens to lower 20s, then overnight lows in the mid teens to near 20 degrees. Moisture pulls east Sunday morning, but a stray shower still possible into the afternoon. Highs Sunday near 30 degrees, then overnight lows in the mid teens to near 20 degrees.