Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (2/13/22)

Waking up to a chilly Sunday morning with stray snow showers across parts of the Twin Tiers. These snow showers are branched off from a snow squall moving along the east coast due to a low pressure system now in the Atlantic. Mostly cloudy skies remain in the afternoon hours as the low pressure system continues to bring a weak mid-level disturbance to the region. Highs reach the low 20’s. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies remain, but temperatures drop significantly as arctic air continues blowing in from the northwest. Lows in the mid single digits.

