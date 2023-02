TODAY:

A quiet start to our week with sunshine to start our day. Passing clouds this afternoon with a weak cold front entering the region. For this evening and early overnight, a stray shower is possible. Winds are a bit breezy out of the west today as well.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy tonight but we stay dry. Winds remain breezy out of the northwest.

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny again for Tuesday and temperatures stay mild. Showers move in Tuesday night and we see increasing clouds.