TODAY:

Clouds are starting our day but decrease throughout the morning and sunshine returns for the afternoon. Temperatures are well above average today as well. Winds also increase today with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

TONIGHT:

Quiet weather takes us into tonight and we stay mostly clear. Temperatures stay mild overnight.

TOMORROW:

Clouds filter in for Thursday morning but showers hold off until the afternoon. Scattered showers take us into Thursday night.