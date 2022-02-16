Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (2/16/22)

Quiet weather for the middle of the week as we stay dry and mild today. Clouds are on the increase today ahead of a cold front that moves in Thursday. Before that cold front moves in, we see above average temperatures today and Thursday. Clouds are on the increase today ahead of that front. Spotty rain showers start to advance in from the West tonight. The bulk of the rain moves in late morning on Thursday with the heaviest being Thursday evening. An Areal Flood Watch is in place for the Southern Tier from Thursday morning until Friday evening. The Areal Flood Watch is in place because of the heavy rain, snowmelt, and ice jams posing the threat for some flooding. This is something to be aware of. As that cold front moves through, temperatures drop. Due to this drop in temperatures, a transition to a light wintry mix and snow showers occurs Friday morning. Light accumulation is expected from the wintry mix and snow showers but the rain will be heavy on Thursday.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to Morning Headlines Newsletter