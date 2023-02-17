TODAY:

Cloudy conditions today with rain showers moving through this morning. A cold front is moving through this morning which will drop our temperatures throughout the day. We are the warmest we are going to be today this morning. Behind the cold front, we see a lake-effect set-up with stray and isolated lake-effect snow showers. Winds get breezy out of the northwest as well.

TONIGHT:

Lake-effect snow showers linger early overnight and then clouds decrease tonight as we dry out. Lows tonight are close to average.

THIS WEEKEND:

Sunshine returns for Saturday and then clouds filter in Sunday. A stray shower is possible on Sunday.