TODAY:

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions this afternoon as high pressure builds into the region. Be sure to bundle up a bit because temperatures are still on the cooler side. Highs reach the low 40’s.

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover is on the rise overnight as high pressure moves out. No chances of rain or snow are likely. Lows drop to the upper 20’s.

TOMORROW:

Staying cloudy as a warm front lifts moisture off the Great Lakes. The moisture condenses into widespread cloud cover across multiple regions. Upper-level disturbances by the warm front are not strong enough for a chance of rain showers, so conditions remain dry throughout the day. Highs reach the mid 40’s. Cloud cover decreases slightly overnight. Lows in the mid 30’s.