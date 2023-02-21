TODAY:

Clouds are starting our day and we stay cloudy for most of the day due to a cold front moving through. Scattered rain showers develop and move through due to the cold front passing through the area. These scattered showers continue into the afternoon. Winds also increase throughout the day. It will be windy by the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

As we go into tonight, we are partly cloudy and dry. Winds stay strong with gusts as high as 30 mph overnight.

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow is an active weather day. We start off Wednesday dry with building clouds. A warm front lifts into the area by mid-afternoon and steady snow enters the area. Accumulating snow is expected and right now it looks like two inches or less with localized higher amounts. By the late evening hours, we see a transition to a wintry mix which includes sleet and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is expected. The warm front moves through overnight and we warm up. This results in a transition to just rain. A change in temperature by a couple of degrees will impact accumulation of each precipitation type. Impacts to travel are expected Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.