Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (2/23/22)

It has been a mild start to the day but this will not last. A cold front moves through this morning and brings colder air into the region. As a result, temperatures are on the decline today. We woke up in the 50s this morning but will be in the 30s this afternoon. Today is also a mostly cloudy day with a stray shower being possible. Overnight, temperatures drop into the teens with mostly cloudy conditions. Thursday is a mainly dry day before our attention turns to our next winter storm.

This winter storm moves in overnight Thursday into Friday. It starts as snow after midnight with moderate to heavy snow being possible at times. Warmer air moves in during the morning hours of Friday which results in a changeover to a wintry mix. This mix includes sleet and freezing rain. Cold air returns Friday afternoon and a transition to snowfall occurs. Due to this hazardous winter weather and impacts to travel, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued from Thursday evening until Friday evening for Tioga (NY) and Bradford county. As of right now, it looks like a general 5-10 inches of snow. The higher end of the range is expected into Steuben and Schuyler county while the lower end of the range would be for the Northern Tier as they see more of a wintry mix for a longer period of time. These totals are subject to change as we will continue to update the totals as more data comes in. Icy conditions are possible from the wintry mix as well. Impacts to travel are expected Friday because of the hazardous winter weather.