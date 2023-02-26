TODAY:

Mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs reach the mid 40’s across the Twin Tiers, but temperatures will feel more like the mid 30’s because of breezy conditions. Wind speeds over 15 mph today with gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT:

Staying dry overnight with partly cloudy skies. Wind speeds are also a bit calmer. Lows in the low 20’s.

TOMORROW:

A dry and sunny start to Monday. Temperatures are a bit lower, which is a result of Sunday’s high wind speeds. High temperatures only reach the upper 30’s. The Twin Tiers’ next active weather pattern begins Monday evening. Snow showers and a wintry mix is likely, and the timing of the wintry mix depends on how warm the storm becomes prior to its arrival. If the storm is strong and warm enough, a wintry mix could likely happen earlier. Snow and ice accumulations may reach 1 to 3 inches across the region after Monday night. Overnight lows are in the low 30’s.