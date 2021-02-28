Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (2/28/21)

We have a cloudy start to our Sunday with temperatures in the upper 20s for most of us. As the sun rises this morning our temperatures will climb above freezing rather quickly and rain showers will slowly begin to move in. Higher elevations this morning could possibly see a brief mix of wintry precipitation as the cold air holds on a bit longer before completely turning over to rain for the remainder of the day. Rainfall amounts will be heaviest to our south around a quarter of an inch with lighter amounts of a tenth of an inch up into the Finger Lakes region. Highs today head for the lower 40s. Rain showers will continue to be a threat overnight with lows in the upper 30s.