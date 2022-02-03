Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (2/3/22)

Active weather returns today as a winter storm moves into the Twin Tiers. As a result, a Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of the Twin Tiers for today into tomorrow. Hazardous winter weather is expected and this will impact travel, especially tonight into tomorrow morning. Rain started our morning but a gradual changeover will occur today. A cold front is associated with this winter storm and is the dividing boundary between warm and cold air. Right now, we are on the warm side with some rain and some spots seeing light snow. As this cold front moves closer to the Twin Tiers, temperatures will drop. Due to this drop in temperatures, a change in precipitation will result.

As for timing, a rain snow mix will happen during the morning. During the afternoon, a wintry mix develops near the NY and PA border as that cold front stalls. This will result in a wintry mix in the Northern Tier and parts of Chemung county. Late afternoon and into the evening, wintry mix holds across the Northern Tier while the Southern Tier sees mostly snow. For Steuben and Schuyler county, this will mainly be a snow event and that is why they will see higher snowfall totals. Lower snowfall totals expected across the Northern Tier due to that wintry mix. Overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning, a gradual transition to all snow occurs across the Twin Tiers. This storm is very temperature dependent which is why we are seeing all form of precipitation.

Main impacts will be icy conditions, especially across the Northern Tier, and heavy snow with the highest totals across Steuben and Schuyler county.