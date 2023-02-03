TODAY:

An arctic cold front moved through overnight and now cold air is filtering in this morning with a windy northwest wind. This northwest wind is also resulting in lake-effect snow showers. Temperatures will drop throughout the day and winds increase. This sets the stage for dangerously low wind chills today into tonight and also tomorrow. We have a Wind Chill Advisory in effect until tomorrow afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Lingering snow showers tonight with frigid temperatures and dangerously low wind chills.

THIS WEEKEND:

We warm up throughout the weekend and stay relatively quiet. Showers do not return until Sunday night.