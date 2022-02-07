Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (2/7/22)

Regional Forecast - Northern Tier

Quiet weather continues today with an area of high pressure in place. Some high-level clouds continue to move in throughout the day but we stay dry. Temperatures rise above average today with highs reaching near 40. A cold front moves in tonight with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Scattered snow showers move in late overnight into tomorrow. These snow showers will be light and trace amounts are expected. Highs tomorrow reach near freezing tomorrow due to that cold front.

