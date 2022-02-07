Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (2/7/22)

(The Hill) -- Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in a new interview said he feels “vindicated” nearly six months after resigning from office in the wake of sexual harassment allegations, and he is not ruling out another run for office in the future.

His comments come after four New York district attorneys have publicly announced that they would not prosecute sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo. A fifth district attorney in Manhattan has also dismissed a sexual misconduct complaint against Cuomo, according to CNN.