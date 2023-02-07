TODAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy this morning. Staying dry until about 2 PM. A chance of brief rain showers this afternoon. Very little to no accumulation is expected as rainfall remains light and conditions remain breezy. Wind speeds near 15 mph are likely. Highs reach the low 40’s, above average for this time of the year. Some rain showers could transition to a wintry mix as the temperatures drop.

TONIGHT:

Staying cloudy overnight. A chance of a stray shower cannot be ruled out for parts of the region. Lows drop to the low 30’s.

TOMORROW:

Decreasing cloud cover and quieter conditions throughout much of Wednesday. This happens as high pressure takes control of the region. Temperatures remain above average, with highs reach the mid 40’s. Overnight, cloud cover increases ahead of Thursday’s active weather pattern. Lows in the upper 20’s.