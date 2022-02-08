Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (2/8/22)

We started off mostly clear this morning but now are turning overcast with low-level clouds moving in. These low-level clouds are ahead of a weak disturbance bringing some isolated snow showers that will be light. Trace amounts of snow is expected from these snow showers. Some may not even see these snow showers as they will be rather isolated. Dry conditions return this evening and stick around for Wednesday morning. Partly cloudy conditions tonight with temperatures into the teens.

During the afternoon on Wednesday, temperatures rise into the low 40s with increasing cloud cover. This cloud cover is ahead of a weak area of low pressure. This area of low pressure brings rain and snow showers Wednesday into Thursday. Highs on Thursday rise near 40 with those rain and snow showers.