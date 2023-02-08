TODAY:

Clouds are starting our day but will be decreasing into the afternoon as some sunshine returns.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, clouds filter back in but we continue to stay dry.

TOMORROW:

Temperatures tomorrow morning will be close to freezing, so as precipitation moves in, it will start as sleet and freezing rain. This could cause the potential for icy conditions during the morning commute. As temperatures quickly warm up, we see a transition to just some steady rain. Rain showers take us into Thursday night.