Regional Forecast- Northern Tier (3/11/22)

*Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers Friday night through Saturday night*

Friday started off with temperatures below freezing and mostly clear skies, Friday will be the calm before the storm- the main weather story moving in late Friday night.

Friday will be mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature around 50. Winds will be calm. Starting around sunset, the rain will begin to move into the region. Temperatures then will begin to steadily decrease. The transition from rain to snow will be fairly quick and will happen around approximately midnight. There are multiple weather alerts are in place for Friday night through Saturday as the snow begins. There are winter storm warnings for a few counties in the Twin Tiers and weather advisories for some as well. All counties are under an alert of some kind for the storm. There is potential for the counties under the advisories to be upgraded to warnings as well.