Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (3/12/22)

Regional Forecast - Northern Tier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

*Multiple Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers Friday night through Saturday night*

Waking up to a snowy Saturday morning as a cold front continues sweeping through the Twin Tiers. A wave of low pressure is traveling across the eastern coast with two systems bringing moisture into the region. Snowfall remains steady throughout Saturday morning with a rate of 1-2″ per hour. Snowfall rate decreases in the afternoon with spotty snow showers. Total accumulations from Friday through Saturday could reach 5-9″. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 MPH will also be a concern this afternoon as blowing snow could greatly reduce visibilities. Highs reach the upper 20’s but will feel more like the 10’s due to high wind speeds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now