Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (3/14/21)

Temperatures are much warmer Sunday morning in the upper 30s for us across the Twin Tiers. A cold front is pushing through with some light scattered snow showers possible. Winds will pick up as this front passes. Temperatures remain in the upper 30s and drop throughout the afternoon a bit. Winds get going and will gust at times close to 40 mph across most of the area. Sunday we remain partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Eastern zones are in the higher chance of snow shower activity throughout the afternoon.