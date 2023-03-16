TODAY:

Dry and quiet weather for our Thursday. High-level clouds are passing through but we will be mostly sunny throughout the morning. Clouds filter in late-day and we see more of a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures are also mild today.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we turn mostly cloudy and rain showers move in late.

TOMORROW:

Scattered rain showers move through for Friday and will mainly be light but a brief downpour is possible at times. A cold front moves through on Friday and leads to a cooler weekend.