Quiet weather starts our day with some passing high level clouds. Today, an area of low pressure rides up the East Coast but most of the active weather stays to our East. Clouds will be on the increase though. Generally, it is a mix of sun and clouds type of day with more sunshine to the northwest and more clouds to the south and east. There is also a slight chance for some light passing showers in our eastern most counties during the morning and early afternoon. An area of high pressure moves in tonight and we turn mostly clear overnight. Lows are near 40. It is another quiet start on Friday as we start off mostly clear but clouds increase late day as our next weather maker moves in. Rain showers and clouds move in overnight Friday.

Spring-like temperatures hold into Saturday as highs remain into the mid 60s. Multiple rounds of rain showers move in on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves through. By the end of the weekend, temperatures drop and showers linger. Some snow showers may mix in as temperatures drop.