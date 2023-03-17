TODAY:

Gloomy and dreary today with widespread rain starting our day. This widespread rain tapers off to scattered rain showers throughout the day with a brief downpour remaining possible. Mild temperatures continue today as well. All of this rain is from a cold front moving into the area and it moves through this evening.

TONIGHT:

Behind the cold front, winds increase and we get cooler. Stray showers remain overnight.

THIS WEEKEND:

Breezy over the weekend and this will be in favor of lake-effect snow showers on Saturday. Accumulation from these snow showers will be light. We dry out by Sunday but stay mostly cloudy.