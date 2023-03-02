TODAY:

Showers continue to move out this morning but we hold onto the clouds throughout the day.

TONIGHT:

Dry weather holds into tonight and we stay mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

Our weather gets quite active going into Friday. We start the day quiet and cloudy. By the afternoon, a rain/snow mix moves in. For the evening and early overnight, we see a snow/wintry mix. As temperatures warm overnight, we see some rain mix in and it continues into Saturday. General snow accumulation looks to be 1-4 inches across the area with a light glazing of ice possible.