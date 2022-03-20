Waking up to a wet and cloudy first day of Spring. Temperatures stay near average this afternoon with highs in the mid 40’s as winds blow in arctic air from the northwest. Wind speeds could reach 10 to 15 MPH across the Twin Tiers. A chance of rain showers is likely in the lower valleys due to a weak mid-level disturbance hovering near the region. Snow may mix in the higher elevations as temperatures cool this evening. Tonight, conditions dry out and cloud cover decreases as the mid-level disturbance moves out of the area. Lows near the low 30’s.