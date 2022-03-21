Quiet weather is with us today as an area of high pressure is in control. We stay dry today with plenty of sunshine and temperatures rise into the mid 50s. Clouds increase late afternoon and early evening as a weak disturbance moves in. Passing showers are possible tonight as that disturbance moves through. Most of the shower activity will stay off to our west but some light rain showers are possible, especially in Steuben and Tioga (PA) county. Some wet snowflakes may mix in as temperatures fall to near freezing tonight but we will generally deal with rain and it will be light for any showers that move through.

Sunshine returns early Tuesday and it will be a dry day but clouds build in for the day. We turn mostly cloudy. Active weather returns for Wednesday as our next weather maker moves in. This is an area of low pressure bringing mixed showers to start early Wednesday as temperatures are near freezing. As temperatures rise on Wednesday, we see rain showers throughout the day. Shower chances hold for the end of the week as we continue to deal with this area of low pressure, so it is a dreary end to the workweek. As for temperatures, we stay mainly above average this week with more mild days in-store for us.