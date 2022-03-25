It is a foggy start to the day with a majority of the Twin Tiers seeing reduced visibility. The fog will lift as we head throughout the morning. Stray showers also with us this morning but most are waking up dry. Broken cloud cover the case across the Twin Tiers. Clouds increase this afternoon with isolated showers moving in ahead of our next disturbance. As this disturbance moves in, showers become more scattered tonight. Highs today are near 50. As temperatures drop overnight, there is the potential for wet snowflakes to mix in. Showers overnight will be light. Active weather continues to stick with us as we head into the weekend. Rain and snow showers move through Saturday. It is not a washout day but we do see on and off again showers.