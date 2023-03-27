TODAY:

Increasing clouds this morning ahead of some rain showers for this afternoon. Temperatures reach close to average this afternoon. As temperatures drop this evening and early overnight, we see a transition to a rain/snow mix. General snow accumulation will be light with totals a trace to two inches. The two inches would be in higher elevations.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we see that rain/snow mix early. We dry out throughout tonight but stay mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

We are mainly dry on Tuesday with just a stray shower possible. These showers look to be light.