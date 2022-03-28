Is it spring or winter? It feels more like winter today as we are waking up in the teens this morning. Lake-enhanced snow showers also develop today and become scattered. Highs today only rise into the low to mid 20s. Stray snow showers linger into tonight but will mainly be downwind of the Finger Lakes. Lows tonight drop back into the teens. A warming trend starts Tuesday with highs still below average though. We rise into the upper 30s on Tuesday and see dry weather with sunshine! Active weather returns Wednesday.

Due to our temperatures, we see mixed precipitation to start on Wednesday and then a transition over to rain showers as highs rise into the 40s. Thursday is the warmest day of the week as high reach the upper 60s and rain showers moves through the Twin Tiers. These showers are associated with a cold front. Due to the cold front, temperatures are back in the 40s for Friday. Shower chances also remain for Friday.