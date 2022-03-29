Cold conditions are with us again today as temperatures stay below average today. Highs rise into the mid 30s today which is about 15 degrees below average. Although it will be a colder day, we will see some sunshine. Snow showers and lake-enhanced clouds linger this morning before they decrease this afternoon. High pressure builds in and allows for sunshine this afternoon. Overnight, we start off mostly clear but clouds are quick to return late overnight and into Wednesday morning. Our next weather maker moves in Wednesday and starts as mixed showers in the morning. During Wednesday afternoon, temperatures reach the upper 40s and we transition over to isolated rain showers. Drier weather moves in Wednesday night.

Active weather returns Thursday as an area of low pressure and its cold front push into the region. Rain showers enter the region and there is the potential for some rumbles of thunder as we head through Thursday. Before that cold front pushes through, temperatures will reach near 70 on Thursday. We are back into the upper 40s on Friday due to that cold front moving through.