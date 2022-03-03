Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (3/3/22)

Colder and quieter weather is the story today. Our disturbance moved through overnight and brought some fresh snow. This morning, drier air is moving in behind that disturbance which is allowing for a mix of sun and clouds. Winds have also shifted out of the northwest behind that disturbance which will result in some lake enhanced clouds today, so this is why it is going to be more of a mix of sun and clouds type of day. Some lake-effect snow showers are possible this morning downwind of the Finger Lakes due to that northwest wind. Our wind direction is also helping usher in colder air. Temperatures today remain in the 20s, so colder compared to the other two days.

High pressure builds in tonight and allows for dry and mostly clear conditions. Temperatures in the single digits tonight. We warm-up into the upper 30s on Friday and start out with sunshine. Clouds increase late day on Friday ahead of our next area of low pressure. As this area of low pressure moves in for the weekend, we see a chance for rain showers on Saturday during the late day. Rain showers continue to move through on Sunday but it will not be an all day rain event, just some showers passing through. A warm-up also occurs this weekend with temperatures in the 40s on Saturday and the 60s on Sunday. Above average temperatures hold for the workweek as we remain in the 40s. Shower chances also hold for Monday and Tuesday. We start to dry out by the middle of the week.