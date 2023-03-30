TODAY:

Dry and quiet today with an area of high pressure in control. We stay mostly sunny throughout the day.

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next weather-maker. Late tonight, rain and snow showers move through the area. Any snow accumulation will be light.

TOMORROW:

Unsettled weather returns for the end of the week. An area of low pressure enters the region and brings rain showers to the area.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We stay active for the start of the weekend. A cold front enters the region on Saturday bringing rain showers and the potential for some thunderstorms. Winds will be strong on Saturday with gusts as high as 40-50 mph possible. Sunshine returns by Sunday but is short-lived. Clouds move in Monday and showers return for late day. The chance for showers continues for Tuesday and Wednesday.