Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (3/4/22)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Gas prices are up, up, up. Jumping more than 20 cents since last week in much of the region, drivers are likely feeling the squeeze on their wallets.

With rising oil prices, gas at the pump in New York State has risen 27 cents since a week ago, and almost 50 cents since this time last month. As of March 4, The NYS average price of gas was $4.05 per gallon, up from $3.78 last week. And Pennsylvania isn't far behind. The state average is currently $4.00, up from $3.88 a week ago.