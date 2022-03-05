Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (3/5/22)

Regional Forecast - Northern Tier

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Waking up to a cloudy Saturday with wispy clouds engulfing the Twin Tiers. Cloud cover thickens later in the middle of the day. A few passing showers are possible in some areas of the region. These showers will likely range from a wintry mix to rain as highs reach near the mid 40’s this afternoon. Tonight, cloud cover decreases slightly. Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight, with southeasterly winds blowing between 5 and 15 MPH. Lows near the upper 30’s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now