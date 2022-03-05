Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (3/5/22)

(The Hill) – Ukraine is pausing civilian evacuations in the southeastern city of Mariupol, with Ukrainian officials saying that Russia violated a cease-fire agreement it had announced for both Mariupol and the eastern city of Volnovakha, the Associated Press reported.

“The Russian side is not holding to the ceasefire and has continued firing on Mariupol itself and on its surrounding area,” the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said, according to the AP. “Talks with the Russian Federation are ongoing regarding setting up a ceasefire and ensuring a safe humanitarian corridor.”