TODAY:

It is a dry and quiet start to the day with building cloud cover. Our next weather system moves in after the dinner time hours. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Northern Tier from this evening until Tuesday morning. A rain/snow mix enters the area by the evening hours and transitions to snow during the overnight hours as temperatures drop.

TONIGHT:

Snow remains steady for some overnight while others see no snow. This will be a narrow band of moderate to heavy snow. The Winter Weather Advisory is for the Northern Tier due to the highest confidence in the accumulation of a couple inches of snow. For the Northern Tier, a general accumulation of 1-4 inches and parts of the Southern Tier see a trace to 2 inches. The 2 inches would be parts of Steuben county. Any shifts to the north or south will have big impacts on snow totals.

TOMORROW:

Steady snow moves out early morning and then we stay mostly cloudy. Stray snow showers linger throughout the day.