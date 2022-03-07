Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (3/7/22)

A warm but active start to the workweek. Warmer air moves in today with a warm front that will allow temperatures to rise to near 60. This warm front is also bringing rain to the Twin Tiers this morning. Rain showers continue this afternoon as a cold front marches in from the West. During the afternoon, there is a chance for thunderstorms with an isolated strong to severe storm being possible mainly across the Northern Tier. Main impacts from any strong to severe storms would be damaging winds. Outside of thunderstorms, it is going to be a breezy day with gusts upwards of 30 mph being possible.

Overnight, lake-effect snow showers develop and move through. Quieter and drier weather moves in for Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday are near 40. Clouds build in for Wednesday with broken cloud cover at times. There is a slight chance for showers on Wednesday but most of the active weather should stay out of the area. Sunshine starts our Thursday but clouds are quick to return throughout the day on Thursday but we stay dry. Stubborn clouds with us for Friday but we stay dry. A warming trend starts Wednesday as we stay in the upper 40s to low 50s through Friday.