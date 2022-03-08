Regional Forecast – Northern Tier (3/8/22)

We had quite the active weather on Monday but quieter weather is returning today. Yesterday’s cold front brought strong winds, rain, and thunderstorms to the Twin Tiers. Now we are behind the cold front and seeing a northwest wind ushering in lake-effect clouds and snow showers. These snow showers stick with us through the morning but will generally be light. As the afternoon rolls around, temperatures reach near 40 and the snow showers diminish. Drier air moves in and allows for a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight, we start out clear but clouds are quick to return as our next weather system advances into the region. Lows tonight are in the mid 20s. Snow returns for Wednesday as our next area of low pressure moves in. The system moves in Wednesday around 7:00-8:00am and holds throughout the day. By 7:00-8:00PM, the system moves out. Even with highs near 40 on Wednesday, we are still talking about the main precipitation type being snow. Rain may mix in at times, especially in valley locations. A general 1-3 inches of snow is expected from this system with lower totals in valleys and higher totals in the higher elevations.