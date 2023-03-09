TODAY:

Passing clouds starting our day and they will continue to increase. We turn mostly cloudy throughout the day. Dry weather holds for our Thursday.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we stay dry and mostly cloudy.

TOMORROW:

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at noon on Friday and continues into Saturday morning which is in place for part of our area. This is due to a rain/snow mix moving in during the late morning and early afternoon. The mix will be short-lived as we transition to all snow. It will be the heaviest Friday afternoon and into the early overnight. Snow showers take us into the late overnight hours and into Saturday morning. General snow accumulation will be 3-6 inches. Some localized higher amounts are possible. The totals get lower as you go off to the northeast.