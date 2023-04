TODAY:

We will see temperatures close to 80 degrees today and winds from the W 5-15 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH. Since we have low relative humidity, warm conditions, and strong W Winds, there is an elevated wildfire risk today for both the Northern and Southern Tier. We will see decreasing clouds mid-morning with sunshine today.

TONIGHT:

Clear conditions overnight with a low temperature in the mid to upper 50’s. The winds will be from the SW 5-15 MPH.