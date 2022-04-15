Happy Friday! Quiet weather starts our day with an area of high pressure in control. Clear conditions this morning with a mostly sunny sky. It is a cooler start to the day but near average. Highs today rise above average into the upper 60s this afternoon. The quiet weather does not last long as a cold front enters the area this evening. Breezy winds are also with us today as gusts reach 30-40 mph. Clouds increase this evening and tonight. Rain showers move in late today and overnight with this cold front moving in. Lows tonight are in the mid 40s. More widespread rain develops on Saturday and the potential is there for wet snowflakes to mix in for higher elevations. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Generally, most of us just see the rain on Saturday as temperatures will be in the mid 50s to start the day and stay steady in the 40s for the afternoon.