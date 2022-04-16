Waking up to a cloudy Saturday morning. Scattered rain showers move in across the Twin Tiers, starting late morning and lasting into the afternoon. Chances of snow showers are likely in the higher elevations, mainly in Steuben County. Wind shifts from the northwest and cooler air flows in as a cold front passes the region. Highs reach the low 50’s. Rainfall totals will generally range from 0.30″ to 0.50″. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, starting off as rain and shifting to snow. Lows near the low 30’s.