TODAY:

We will see temperatures around 60 degrees with chances of rain with the front in the morning. There will be a break in the rain in the morning to afternoon with even some sunshine possible. Scattered rain chances return later in the day. Winds will be from the W 5-15 MPH with gusts 25+ MPH.

TONIGHT:

Scattered rainfall is possible early evening. The low temperature will be around 39 degrees with mostly cloudy conditions majority of the night. Winds will be from the W 5-15 MPH and gusts 20+ MPH.

WEEK AHEAD:

We have another chance for rainfall on Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday will be around 50 degrees for the high temperature. Overnight Tuesday to Wednesday there could be a few snowflakes mixed in as temperatures drop to freezing, especially at high elevations. There will be no accumulation. Wednesday and Thursday we dry out and see some sunshine. Temperatures will temporarily increase to the 60’s and 70’s before falling as well go into the weekend with rain in the forecast.