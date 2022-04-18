Happy Monday! An area of high pressure is in control this morning which is allowing for us to stay dry and quiet for the start of the day. Changes are on the way. Active weather returns this afternoon. Clouds increase heading into the afternoon and rain moves in. This is with an area of low pressure moving in from the southwest. Temperatures rise to near 50 this afternoon which is why we start as rain. As temperatures drop tonight, rain transitions to snow. Winter weather alerts go into effect this afternoon/evening and go until Tuesday morning. Impacts to travel are expected tonight and Tuesday morning. A majority of the snow falls tonight and also early Tuesday as temperatures are near freezing. The winter storm exits late Tuesday morning and a lake-effect set-up develops behind it with a breezy northwest wind. Showers takes us through the remainder of Tuesday. Highs for the day are in the mid 40s.